The Good Doctor season 4: What could the future be for Claire?







As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 4 to arrive on ABC, we know that our personal hopes are high for Claire. She’s gone through an incredibly rough season 3. Think about it — she lost her mother, she emotionally spiraled, and then she lost Dr. Melendez in the finale, right when the two were professing their love for each other.

Claire has to start off the season in mourning — there is no other way. Her future beyond that could depend on a few different things, including if there is a big time jump in the early going. We know that the series will move forward, but it does feel like there needs to be at least some sort of coping with Melendez’s exit. If there’s not, we don’t think her story feels whole.

Beyond that, though, we’re not so interested in having another relationship storyline for Claire for a little while. Instead, have her focus on herself, her own healing, and her friendships. Allow her to be there for Shaun and Morgan; meanwhile, show more and more of her medical accomplishments as she figures out more of what her future could hold. It wouldn’t even hurt to feature her helping some new doctors who turn up, if the series decides to go that route.

Now that we are entering the fourth season of the series, we do think that we know these characters rather well and what makes them tick. So, moving forward, the writers need to figure out a way to give someone like Claire new challenges that she hasn’t faced before. Yet, also a number of victories at the same time. Show how much she is respected, but also how good she has become at her job.

Let’s hope now that The Good Doctor season 4 is going to premiere this fall on ABC — we know that everything is still uncertain at the moment.

