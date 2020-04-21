NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 finale promo: Is Sam’s life in danger?







Is NCIS: Los Angeles about to throw us into all sorts of peril on this Sunday’s big season finale? There is a reason for concern, mostly because of the recently-released promo for what lies ahead.

If you look below, you can get a good look at some of what we’re talking about here, as it features some big-time trouble for none other than Sam Hanna. We’re going to see him and Callen get sent overseas for what could prove to be a dangerous mission, and they definitely are putting a focus on the idea that LL Cool J’s character could get shot.

Is there something more to this, or is this just all a way in which to get us concerned enough to watch? Well, for starters, plenty of viewers were going to watch anyway … but CBS may be trying to amplify this episode a little bit more just because it is now the final episode. It wasn’t written to be that, but the production shutdown has dictated some changes. We just wonder if the episode is going to end with the character’s fate up in the air — it’s a situation, after all, that we’ve seen on the show in the past.

Personally, our feeling is that there will be a few chances to see some danger within the finale, but there isn’t going to be some sort of enormous cliffhanger. The biggest thing we’re hoping to see is some JAG nostalgia with Catherine Bell, and then also just a really fun, action-packed episode. It’s probably best not to get any hopes too much higher beyond that.

