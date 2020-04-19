NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 finale spoilers: One more JAG crossover







Next week on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11, what we’re going to see is the final episode of the season. It may not have been planned to be the finale, but it is now due to the health crisis and production stopping a little bit earlier than planned.

So what makes this episode so notable? Well, for starters, it’s the first time that we’re getting to see Catherine Bell back since the premiere! We love that the show has gone ahead and made some of the JAG crossovers a little bit more of a regular thing, given that they do contribute a good bit to the show in terms of expanding the universe. Since we don’t get many crossovers between this and the flagship show, we kinda have to get them however we can. For the sake of this episode it doesn’t appear as though David James Elliott will be returning as Harm — yet, we’re still crossing our fingers that the character is at least mentioned in some shape or form. It’s just something that fans want, so we imagine it could be incorporated into the story somewhat.

Of course, there is a specific reason why Mac is back for this particular episode — it has to do with a very complicated case that we’re sure the military would like resolved properly in as short a time possible. Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 finale synopsis with more information as to what’s coming:

“Code of Conduct” – Sam, Callen and Rountree travel to Afghanistan when Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie (Catherine Bell) asks NCIS to help with a sensitive case after two SEALs claim their chief murdered an unarmed prisoner, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time on Sunday, April 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

