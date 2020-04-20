





Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we want to answer that question sure, but set a road map for the future, as well.

Let’s kick things off, though, by saying this — the show is off the air for both this week and next. There may have even been a point where last week’s installment was meant to be the final one for the season. Yet, that was changed due to a special announcement that the show is going to put together a “virtual” episode set to air in two weeks on May 4. This is going to be a big experiment for the Simone Missick drama, but it should be a fascinating one. After all, this is one of the few scripted series that has found a way to shoot remotely.

This episode is going to be experimental, but it should definitely be fascinating as the writers try to prove that they are moving things forward and trying to give you a business-as-usual feel … even if this is far from your typical way of life.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for this episode (which should be the finale), you can see that below:

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.

