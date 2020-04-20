Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date hopes for Bob Odenkirk, cast







Want to get some of the earliest Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date hopes over at AMC? While nothing is confirmed, we’re happy to speculate all about it.

For the time being, though, know this — AMC has already renewed the Bob Odenkirk drama for thirteen more episodes. The bad news is that this is going to be the final season, but we’ve had an incredible run. It’s hard to be altogether enraged with the series ending at this point when we’ve had so many opportunities to see Jimmy McGill’s story unfold.

For the time being, it’s too early to tell whether or not the real-life health crisis is going to have an impact on season 6 production. The first order of business is getting the story together for the final season and then from there, you can look at the calendar and the state of the country. There have been some pretty substantial waits between seasons even before the current state of the country, and it’s clear that there will especially be one here. This is an order that is three episodes longer than any other season and it was already taking the team a long time.

At the moment, the best thing that we can do is be hopeful that there will be new episodes by the end of 2021. It feels like the fall would be a great time to see the season play out, and we hope that the writers really take their time in order to give us a glimpse into Jimmy/Gene’s future. Can we get a full episode in that timeline? That’s definitely something we’re hoping for at the moment…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments below!

