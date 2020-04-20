Magnum PI season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Kamekona & Flippa return!







Magnum PI season 2 is very much determined to keep the legacy of Hawaii Five-0 alive, and it goes beyond just establishing its tone and style. After all, the upcoming May 1 episode is going to be featuring appearances from a pair of familiar faces in Kamekona and Flippa! Both Taylor Wily and Shawn Mokuahi Garrett are each going to be back as their respective characters, which should give you a nice little update on where they are.

In our interview with Peter Lenkov following the Hawaii Five-0 finale, one of the things that he said was that Kamekona and Flippa may have been included had he known far enough in advance that it was going to be the series finale. Yet, he added that they continue to live on in this world — and this latest appearance of Magnum PI is proof of that. For more, remember to check out the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“A World of Trouble” – As their wedding day approaches, Magnum and Higgins help a modern-day Robin Hood who, thinking she was helping a school obtain needed supplies, unknowingly stole illicit drugs. Also, Rick helps a retired soldier with the difficult task of re-entering the work force as a civilian, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. “Hawaii Five-0’s” Taylor Wily and Shawn Mokuahi Garnett guest star, and Bobby Lee returns as Jin.

Given the guest cast here, there are sure to be some really fun antics with them … and then also Magnum and Higgins getting married? Well, that was a story recently introduced in a promo, though not exactly for the reason most coupled tie the knot. We really wanna see if they actually go through with it — if they do, we know there are a lot of ‘shippers who probably won’t be that mad about it.

