Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural worlds get meta in new video







We knew that we were going to be seeing Legends of Tomorrow season 5 reference Supernatural in some way this season — now, we’ve got video proof!

If you look below (via Entertainment Weekly), you can get a glimpse of Tuesday night’s new episode. In this one, some Legends are going to find themselves in Vancouver, which presents a rare opportunity for the cast to actually not pretend like they are in some other place. This also allows them to be a little meta, since Vancouver also is where the Jared Padalecki – Jensen Ackles series films.

As it turns out, Sara Lance is a big Supernatural fan and spends a little bit of time educating Charlie about the finer ways of the CW show — she also proclaims that Dean Winchester is her “hall pass” at the end of it. We haven’t heard anything about actual Supernatural cast members appearing in this episode, but this scene won’t be the only nod to the show that exists within the episode. Keep a close watch throughout…

What we really gotta wonder now is this — is Sara keeping up to date on the final season? Where does she find the time to watch episodes? Can she use the Waverider to keep Crowley from being killed off? We got a lot of different things we’re wondering … mostly in a comedic context. In the end, we’re just glad that the show is back given that Legends of Tomorrow remains by far one of the funniest series on all TV, let alone that makes us surprisingly emotional in ways that we don’t expect. (The musical number at the end of season 4 still gets us — who would’ve thought that the series would’ve made James Taylor relevant to young people?)

