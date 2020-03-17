Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 9 return date hopes on The CW







Curious to learn a little bit more about the Legends of Tomorrow return date over at The CW? Consider this article you source for at least some (early) speculation.

The first thing that we should note here is simply this: There is a lot of mystery when it comes to the network’s upcoming schedule. Because of health issues going on in the real world and a desire for The CW to hold onto their content, there is no new episode set for next week anymore, or the week after. They’re holding some of their installments back, and that means that “Zari, Not Zari” is going to be airing most likely in early April — though that has not been confirmed as of yet, Consider this a situation where you have to just be prepared for anything and everything.

Yet, while you wait, we can at least give you a few more details on what’s coming down the line:

Season 5 episode 9, “Zari Not Zari,” MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509). Original airdate 3/24/2020.

Season 5 episode 10, “The Great British Fake Off” WE’VE GOT COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino (#510). Original airdate 3/31/2020.

Sound fun? We already know that we’re going to miss Ray Palmer, but these stories feel like they’ll be well worth the wait.

