The Flash season 6 finale will have some sort of cliffhanger







The Flash season 6 finale isn’t going to be when any of the writers or producers first estimated — yet, there could still be some fire to it.

There’s a good chance that you heard already that due to the present health crisis, the CW superhero series isn’t getting a chance to wrap the remainder of its season as once planned. Episode 19 is now going to be the finale, and this means that some stories could end up being pushed into season 7 or changed outright. That’s not easy for a show like this, which relies on consistent arcs and isn’t altogether procedural save for a Villain of the Week plot here or there.

As it turns out, the original plan was to have the season 6 finale cliffhanger be tied to none other than Eobard Thawne — however, that’s changing now. Here is what Grant Gustin had to say on that subject in a new TVLine interview:

There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get. [Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale.

Is there a good chance that Thawne comes back in some form as the season 7 Big Bad? It’s possible, though our main argument is that the Reverse-Flash is going to be there for whatever the end of this series ends up being. We don’t have a consistent idea as to when exactly The Flash will conclude, but no other villain is going to present the drama or the emotional stakes for Barry than the speedster who changed the entire course of his life. Also, given that season 1 is arguably the best season, bringing back the Reverse-Flash for the end (and some other seasons in between) helps to make the show feel more full-circle.

