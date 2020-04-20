





What lies ahead on Monday’s The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode? Let’s just say that Trevor Holmes’ world is going to be blown wide open, and possibly not in a good way on the show.

Over the course of this episode, you’re going to be reminded that Trevor already has a history as a part of another ABC show — he auditioned for American Idol a couple of years back. A big part of his TV package in the early going was that Katy Perry had a pretty flirtatious back-and-forth with him at the time. Trevor didn’t end up making it super-far in the competition, but he was notable for that audition moment. (Ironically, Nick Merico had a similar interaction the year that followed and this year, he’s a part of the top 20.)

Trevor’s American Idol backstory will be brought up in this episode by Natascha, who is going to be arriving within this episode. She will be carrying with her some information that is far more potentially damaging than being on another show (not that this is damaging at all) — Trevor allegedly cheated on an ex that she is close to. There will be a back-and-forth discussion on the subject, but it will be up to the people in the house to determine whether or not he is genuine with his intentions now. Trevor has been getting close to Jamie, who in the premiere chose him over Ryan. Will that prove to be the right choice? Time will tell.

If you do want to get a few more details about this episode, and the story for Jamie and Trevor, just read what ABC has for you below…

Jamie and Trevor visit the Venice Beach Boardwalk, well known for its street performers. Trevor leads his date through a duet of Little Big Town’s GRAMMY® Award-winning country hit “Girl Crush,” leaving them wondering if they’ve found a connection that will keep their hearts soaring. However, trouble is brewing as Natascha prepares to confront Trevor with some shocking claims that might tear the couple apart.

What do you think is going to happen with Trevor on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart?

