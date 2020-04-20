The Voice sneak peek: Allegra Miles, Jacob Miller face off for Nick Jonas







The Voice is airing its latest Knockout Rounds tonight on NBC, and it’s going to be all sorts of intense. For evidence, just take a look at the video below!

In this preview, you can see Allegra Miles and Jacob Miller each do their best to try and impress their coach in Nick Jonas — they know what they’re up against, and they understand the significance of this one individual performance.

For Allegra, she chooses a pretty-popular singing-show tune in “Chandelier” from Sia. It makes sense, given that it allows you to show the fullest extent of your range. She adds a lot of range, but what’s most important here is that you see something that doesn’t just sound like the original version of the song. Meanwhile, Jacob’s cover of “Better Now” from Post Malone sounded super-original and refreshing. That’s a hard song to do in this context but he really pulls it off.

The decision that Nick is facing here is pretty tough — Allegra may be the stronger overall singer, but there’s something so magnetic about the way that Jacob performs. If he could deliver a couple more emotional moments, he’d be a sure-fire winner of this thing. As it is, though, this is a close call and of course, the video ends before we learn one way or the other who Nick is going to pick. Do you really think that they’d give something like this away prior to the episode coming out?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

