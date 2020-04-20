American Idol 18 live shows: How will the contestants be filmed?







This Sunday marks the first American Idol live performance show … though whether it’s truly “live” remains to be seen. This is going to be one of the more unusual viewing experiences we’ve seen in some time, given that all of the top 20 will be forced to perform remotely due to the current health crisis.

Yet, it does feel like the show is still trying to create as authentic an experience as possible for them. Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Trish Kinane confirms that they are working in order to ensure the cast has proper wardrobe professional lighting, and also a top-of-the-line iPhone so that they can film virtually wherever they are:

“These are kids who are really used to iPhone technology, they are really familiar with it and use it every day. In the end, we decided rather than send them some complicated camera that you really need a camera operator to use, we would go with the the technology that they’re familiar with. These top of the range iPhones are amazing. It wouldn’t surprise me if we were using iPhones in the studio in the future.”

The biggest challenge that a show like this has is just making sure that the connections are good — if there’s a singer who can’t get their performance up in a good quality, that could hurt them getting votes from America. This is not the sort of stuff that contestants really should be worried about, but inevitably, they will be. It’s an unfortunate consequence of living within this era.

