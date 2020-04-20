Outlander cast, EP, Diana Gabaldon send new Stay Home message







There’s no denying at the moment that we live in uncertain and difficult times. We’re all dealing with isolation, struggle, and at times even fear. Some out there are displaced from their friends and family. We’ve love for the health crisis to have an immediate end in sight, but the truth is we’re in control of that. Our patience and willingness to stay home will help to dictate the future.

We do think shows like Outlander are especially critical in times like these. Sure, the Frasers have their fair share of struggles in every episode, but they take you out of your own. They can also at times reinforce what matters the most — family, love, and appreciating what you do have. These are messages that echo loudly through just about everything that we saw on the show last night.

In the video below, much of the Outlander family comes together to encourages you to stay home, take care of yourselves, and honor those who are taking great risks for the sake of helping others. Claire Fraser would certainly have the utmost of respect for those real-life doctors and nurses who are giving up a lot to ensure the safety of others. Some of the people who appear in this video include David Berry (Lord John Grey), author Diana Gabaldon, Tim Downie (Tryon), Kyle Rees (John Quincy Myers), Caitlin O’Ryan (Lizzie), and executive producer Maril Davis alongside her beloved dog. (Davis also has a fun intro-of-sorts to the video at the bottom of this article.)

The Outlander community has long been one of the most passionate followings on all of TV, and it’s with this in mind that we all need to rely on one another for encouragement and support. We’re all in this together, and we still have a few more episodes to enjoy this season while we wait for the world to start to recover. Even once the season is over, there will still be many fantastic years of repeats worth diving into and enjoying once more.

If you want to preview more of what's ahead on Outlander, you can do that over at the link here.

Here are my takeaways from this video:1) Stay At Home if you can 2) Do not record videos while looking directly in the sun 3) Carrot is a STAR – Why does she not have her own TV show yet? #STARZatHome @Outlander_STARZ @Writer_DG #DavidBerry @TheKyleRees @_CaitlinORyan @TimDownie1 pic.twitter.com/5qMXDspaFK — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 20, 2020

