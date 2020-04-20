American Idol 18: Grace Leer advances over Lauren Mascitti to top 20







The American Idol 18 top 20 has now been officially set, and we know that Grace Leer is officially a part of the group.

During tonight’s final “This Is Me” show leading into the remote performance show next week, it was announced that Grace had defeated Lauren Mascitti in the public vote to make it to the next round. We’re happy for Lauren, but simultaneously it’s easy to have a few issues with the process elsewhere. For starters, we actually thought that both of them were good enough to make it into the top 20, and it almost felt like this was the show afraid of country voters dominating for a good bit of the season.

Also, there is a part of us that feels like it wouldn’t just been nice to put both of them through after the craziness of the last month, but it is a part of the show in the end.

For some more American Idol updates in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest on the top contenders below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our American Idol playlist.

Now that she is officially through, Grace joins a group of contestants that includes Aliana Jester, Arthur Gunn, Cyniah Elise, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Dillon James, Faith Becnel, Francisco Martin, Franklin Boone, Grace Leer, Jonny West, Jovin Webb, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, Kimmy Gabriela, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Louis Knight, Makayla Phillips, Nick Merico, Olivia Ximines and Sophia Wackerman. It’s a really talented group of a lot of different singers — for the time being, though, we think that Arthur is the favorite. In general, we’d say that the remote format is probably going to hurt people like Olivia the most, since dancing and feeding off of the crowd’s energy is one of the things that made her so electric a performer. Everyone is now going to have to change things up for what lies ahead of them in this competition.

Related News – Be sure to get more info on the “live” shows

Do you think that Grace Leer was the right choice to advance on American Idol?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







