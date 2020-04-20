





The Homeland series finale is airing on Showtime next week, and if you didn’t know it was going to be intense already … the promo cements it.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, Carrie Mathison received some very-much-chilling orders from Yevgeny if she wanted to find a way to get what she wanted — kill Saul Berenson. We know already that Saul has lied to her about the existence of a Russian asset, and she may feel enormously betrayed by that because of everything that she’s gone through. Her fear is that Saul’s own reluctance to help may cause an eruption of war. Saul is playing a long game … but a very different sort of one that what Carrie has been up to as of late. She isn’t trying to rush to get answers per se, but she understands the immediacy of the situation.

Ultimately, what Yevgeny wants more so than anything is to have control over the asset — he doesn’t know who it is, but Saul would have a contingency plan that would ensure that they were in communication with Carrie. Killing Saul will make this happen, and it could prove useful for the US government in that it could very well stop a war. Remember that the black box is the only bit of evidence that is out there that the helicopter crash was an accident.

In the end, what we’re looking at entering the Homeland series finale is a tenuous, emotional situation where it is almost impossible to know just where the chips are going to fall. You’re going to be anxious and nervous from start to finish … and we cannot think of a better way to conclude what has been a very-much fantastic series. It tonally fits the bill of everything we’ve seen over the years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Homeland, including more talk on the series finale

What do you most want to see on the Homeland series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other insight on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







