Westworld season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The story of ‘Passed Pawn’







Are you curious to see what’s coming on Westworld season 3 episode 7? Let’s just start off here by saying that this is a story of friendship … or at least friendship as best defined within the world of this show. “Passed Pawn” is the title for the installment, and that is something that suggests to a certain extent a chess move … or at least, something that was forgotten or abandoned.

Who is there for you when everyone else walks away? As complicated as this show can be, though, there are some instances where things can be boiled down into rather simple territory. As a matter of fact, sometimes things are a little bit better within this space.

Below, CarterMatt offers up the full Westworld season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

The hardest thing to digest entering this episode is the simple fact that there is only one more story to go until the end of the season. With that in mind, you have to imagine that Westworld will very much be advancing things in a significant way here. They have to. While we don’t exactly think that season 3 is going to be the final one, this is not going to be a show that goes for a full ten or twelve seasons. This is one that will probably have a limited shelf life, and the writers have to make the most of the time that they have.

