Good Girls season 3 episode 10 spoilers: A story of ‘Opportunity’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Good Girls season 3 episode 10 next week? We’re getting into the home-stretch of the season, and because of that we’re going to be seeing some characters start to move towards big revelations. Yet, there’s also going to be an escalation of trouble … big trouble. With the way that these women live and some of the various businesses that they get themselves involved in, they’re putting themselves almost constantly in a spot where something bad can happen to them. We’d go ahead and say to expect that in just about every form moving forward.

Want a few more details on what’s ahead? then we suggest that you check out the full Good Girls season 3 episode 10 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

04/26/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Beth begins to make moves towards the future just as a new member of law enforcement enters the women’s orbit. A guilty Ruby goes too far trying to be a good person while Annie experiences self-doubt over her GED test. TV-14

This is one of those episodes where we think that there are going to be a lot of plans that backfire … even if they are done with the best of intentions. Ruby could end up accidentally getting herself in trouble. Meanwhile, there’s also a chance that Beth’s attempts to move forward just end up with her taking a few significant steps back.

We’d be surprised if by the end of this episode, anything is altogether resolved; instead, most of it could be used as valuable building blocks for however the season is going to end … though we already feel pretty confident that it could throw viewers for a look! Be sure to watch live, as that is the only way to ensure that another season is coming.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Girls

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Girls season 3 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and be sure to stick around for some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







