Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Is there hope for Meredith, DeLuca?







Watching Meredith and DeLuca’s relationship on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 proved to be fascinating, largely because we saw slowly more and more different wrinkles and twists introduced over time. Where it started was not even close to where it ended, and there was something about that growth and development that proved to be quite beautiful to watch.

Also, we’re glad that the season is at least ending with it clear that Andrew is not totally manic all of the time, and he was right seemingly about a number of things — despite not everyone else being willing to listen to him all of the time. Granted, this does not guarantee that he and Meredith will end up together, but we think the closing moment between the two at the end of the finale was promising. Rather than going on for a casual hangout with Hayes (we don’t think you can call that a date per se), she decided to hang back and instead continue to spend some time comforting DeLuca after everything that transpired.

Speaking via Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff does not necessarily give too much away in the future here between these characters, but we still think that there is a lot of good stuff to look forward to:

“I will be fascinated to see how that storytelling emerges in season 17 because this story played in a way that I didn’t picture … You know, you write a thing, and then the actors play it, and then it gets all put together, and then you know what the story is. You don’t know how it’s going to play when you write it. It’s been amazing for me to watch this story this season.”

The fact that Meredith and DeLuca’s story didn’t go in the intended direction is kind of exciting in its own right, given that this does signal an opportunity for the writers to go in some unexpected and very promising places. We’re hoping that they are granted a lot of freedom and space to just figure this out rather than pressure to force Meredith into any relationship. We’re not rooting for a love triangle, but rather just time for DeLuca to heal and then Meredith to figure out her future with a clear head.

