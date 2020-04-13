Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Will plans for Teddy story change?







As we look towards Grey’s Anatomy season 17, it’s pretty clear that the name of the game is going to be flux. The producers have to be fairly willing to change up some of their original plans, given that the long wait for new episodes could be accompanied by some dramatic time jumps in the story.

One of the biggest challenges now is going to be figuring out how to unravel the Teddy storyline. At the end of the finale, we saw the wedding between her and Owen being called off — largely because he found out via voicemail about her being with Tom Koracick. This is a complicated situation, but originally, there was going to be more time spent with it at the end of this season. Because of the early shutdown, that is no longer the case.

In speaking on the subject further to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Krista Vernoff had to say:

“That [triangle] was very prevalent in the back half of this season, and certainly prevalent in what was going to be the next four script … I feel a little badly for Kim Raver that we had to end the story where we did, because I feel like she is going to absorb a lot of fan hate all summer.”

Vernoff admitted later on in the interview that she didn’t know where this storyline was going to end, suggesting that even if the full season had aired as planned, there may not have been a full conclusion. Still, it does seem as though some plans are going to change because of the long layoff:

“I have a feeling that taking three or four months off between [the recent ‘finale’ episode] and the [season 17 premiere] will probably lead us to change some of what we had planned.”

