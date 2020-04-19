Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 18 promo







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to offer an answer to that question … but also bring you details on the future.

What is there to look forward to at the moment? Well, for starters, John Nolan could be forced to content with a possible prison riot. What begins as a scared-straight program for young people eventually turns into a dangerous situation — it’s one where Nola and Harper are going to be outmanned and because of that, they’ll find themselves in a situation where they have to think a tad more resourcefully than they’re used to.

In the promo below, you can see some of what we’re talking about here — the fact that this episode is entitled “Under the Gun” gives you a pretty good sense of what the cops are going to be dealing with. This is one of those high-stakes stories that serves as another reminder of what Nolan will be dealing with if he wants to hold onto this profession in the long-term. There is a lot of danger that he has to contend with, and we certainly hope that he is prepared for it.

Now, here’s the bad news: You won’t be seeing it on ABC tonight. There is no new episode for now, as you’re going to be forced to wait instead until we get around to Sunday, April 26.

Want to get some more information now about what’s coming in this episode? Then we suggest that you check out the synopsis below, in the event that you haven’t already:

“Under the Gun” – Officers Nolan and Harper are tasked with escorting four juvenile offenders to a Scared Straight program at a correctional facility that quickly becomes a riotous situation. Meanwhile, Nolan is uncertain about his relationship with Grace after she fails to introduce him to her ex-husband on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you want to see on The Rookie season 2 episode 18?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







