Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 spoilers (PBS): Meet new doctors







Curious to learn more news when it comes to Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 on PBS next weekend? Prepare for new arrivals — in this case, though, we’re not just talking about babies! There are some new doctors who are going to be coming into the world, which on the surface feels like a good thing. After all, this means potentially a better level of care and more opportunity to help a large number of people.

Yet, is everything going to be as positive as it looks on the surface? That’s something that could be explored not only in this episode, but also across many over the course of the next few weeks. After all, this is not going to be a story that is wrapped up over the course of a single hour! It will be some time before all of the answers start to make themselves clear.

For a few more details, be sure to check down the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

Sister Julienne volunteers Nonnatus House to take part in an obstetrics training initiative for four young doctors. Their arrival causes a lot of excitement among the midwives. Fred makes a discovery while on his CDC rounds.

This is one of those episodes that should at least serve as a great way to set the stage for whatever lies ahead — we’re not 100% sure that there are a lot of answers that will be coming within this episode as to the future of Nonnatus, but go ahead and consider this the beginning. The cases itself should also prove emotional — after all, isn’t this the Call the Midwife way more often than not?

