The Good Karma Hospital season 3 finale: Is Gabriel leaving?







Tonight, The Good Karma Hospital aired its season 3 finale on ITV, and through that allowed for us to have an opportunity for closure. Did Ruby and Gabriel get together, and are we seeing characters well-prepared for some of their future?

Let’s start with Ruby and Gabriel, given that the two characters seem to be on an actual path towards being together in the long-term. If nothing else, Ruby’s health scare did bring some matters into perspective, and those feelings Gabriel had caused him to act on them to a certain degree. Yet, what happened after the fact with Aisha caused him to question himself once more. Is he just going to eventually break her heart? That’s something that he was clearly wondering about on the beach at the end of the episode. In the end, it seems as though rather than sticking around to see how Ruby recovers or even how he wants to navigate this situation, Gabriel opted to take a leave of absence.

Is James Krishna Floyd leaving the series? Not necessarily. Note the operative words “leave of absence,” which suggest that he isn’t gone for good and could return at some point in the future.

Thematically, we do think that a lot of this episode was based around the toll that this profession takes on people. Dr. Walker did everything that she could to help others, even at the expense of her own self-preservation. That defines a part of who she is as a character.

On a more touching note, wasn’t the reunion with Ben all sorts of sweet? That almost makes up for the fact that Gabriel left … almost. We’re not going to be okay with this for a while. It’s the ending that will sit within our brain for a long period of time moving forward, even if we wish that it wouldn’t.

What did you think about The Good Karma Hospital season 3 finale overall?

Do you think that we will see Gabriel return in a potential season 4? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ITV.)

