The Good Karma Hospital season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at ITV?







Following today’s big finale, is there a chance for The Good Karma Hospital season 4 to happen? Within this article, we’ll break that down!

Let’s start things off here with this, though — the show’s ratings are at the moment good enough to justify there being more of the series at ITV. It has a consistent audience, plenty of escapism, and we have a feeling that there will be enthusiasm behind bringing the show back.

In times like these, we do think that it is especially important to be able to picture a world that is very different from our own. There may be people in the United Kingdom who may appreciate seeing a world that is very much different. Meanwhile, maybe they are inspired by some of the stories and the heroism of some of the main characters.

For the time being, unfortunately there is nothing confirmed as to the future fate of The Good Karma Hospital — but we remain hopeful that there is at least a chance we’ll be able to hear something more in the future. We don’t necessarily think that there will be any hurry to announce another season, though, given that there is also quite the substantial wait between the end of one season and the start of the next. After all, there were two years effectively between the second and third season airing in the UK.

We’d like to imagine that a Good Karma Hospital season 4 could premiere in the spring of 2021, but we’d tell you now to not get your hopes up. Beyond the lengthy waiting period between seasons, you also need to remember that productions at the moment are largely at a standstill. This is mostly a symptom of things that are going on in the real world — these are, after all, extremely difficult times and it is hard for viewers to congregate in large groups.

