Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Potential start time







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? For those curious, we come with some more information on that now!

The news that we’ve got this time around is a little bit mixed. The good news is rather simply that there is a new episode airing — not only that, but it’s actually airing at a somewhat-normal time in 11:00 p.m. Eastern! There is no weird or wonky time in which the show is coming on the air, and you can just dive in and enjoy Oliver’s comedy, his timely information, and also potential rat paintings. There’s a lot of fun that should be coming over the course of the next half hour, give or take!

Here is some of the bad news, though — this is the final episode for the next two weeks, so we hope that the series really crams a lot of interesting content in. While we know that a big part of the focus tonight could be on matters related to the White House, we hope that at the same time, the writers don’t forget about what’s going on with people — think in terms of all of the protests and the difficult things that are going on in the country right now.

The big problem here is ultimately this: The amount of support the government is offering is not enough to make staying at home feasible for some people. Others just want to be reckless in order to get their own defined version of freedom back. No matter the reasoning, there are dangerous patterns breaking throughout the country right now, and these are matters that really should be looked at and examined on a personal and community level. Whether or not they actually will be, though, is an entirely different story.

Come back tonight, as we will break down everything that transpires over the course of the installment.

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight and the series’ future?

