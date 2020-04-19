Better Call Saul season 5 finale video: What Kim, Jimmy do next







Moving into the Better Call Saul season 5 finale on AMC tomorrow night, we know that Kim and Jimmy are in a perilous spot. They just survived that intense showdown with Lalo, one that could lead to some significant changes to their future.

In the sneak peek below (via Entertainment Weekly), you have a chance in order to raise some different questions about the show’s future. Take, for example, whether or not Jimmy is bad for Kim. He’s wondering that in the aftermath of Lalo’s attacks, as he realizes fully that Lalo would have never been around Kim were it not for him. She’s not willing to leave him just yet, but there are some components to this that are complicated. She seems to be operating under the assumption that Jimmy isn’t going to be interested in doing this again. She may think that he’s learned a lesson on some levle.

Yet, is that really the case? We would argue not so much. Jimmy doesn’t seem to be as committal to being out of the game as he really should be, and maybe this gives Kim pause. If nothing else, we still can imagine a world in the finale where Jimmy does something to intentionally push Kim away. Why? If he realizes that she will not leave him via any other means, this could be his only real recourse to ensure that she is safe. It would also explain why she is not around in Breaking Bad, which has remained one of the show’s biggest prevailing mysteries.

