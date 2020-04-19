Outlander season 5 episode 10 spoilers: A Stephen Bonnet showdown







Next week, Outlander season 5 episode 10 is poised to arrive on Starz and on the surface, one thing feels clear: Threats are escalating. In particular, the threat of Stephen Bonnet is very much central to everything that lies ahead.

When you look at some of the other teases that have been out there for the series over time, we’ve known that there was a threat coming from Ed Speleers’ character. Now, though, we’re starting to get so much of a clearer picture as to what Bonnet’s endgame is going to be. With the knowledge out there that Jocasta bequeathed River Run to Jemmy, he’s going to try and claim the boy as his own. He’ll conjure up witnesses and then do virtually whatever he can as a result of it. Let’s just say that this is going to be a violent situation that could run through a good chunk of the upcoming episodes.

Given that there are only three more episodes through this season, things are going to get intense. They have to before we can see any light at the end of the tunnel.

