Homeland season 8 episode 12 spoilers: The series finale is here







Next week on Homeland season 8 episode 12, we’re finally going to be there — at the big series finale. It’s one of the most emotional episodes of the series, mostly because it is the one that finally asks the questions as to how the story is going to conclude.

So where are we going to be seeing the story go entering this said finale? We think that a lot of it is going to be about legacy … and also trying to define further who some of these characters are going to be when the dust settles. The title for the episode is “Prisoners of War,” and that is a pretty clear nod to the fact that all of these characters have been beholden to it. In their own way, they’ve all dealt with this. They understand that they’ve been prisoners, but is there any way out? Do they even know anything other than being locked away?

Showtime isn’t giving away too many specifics when it comes to the episode in advance — their synopsis reads nothing more than “series finale.”

How do we want to see the series end? In a way that makes all of it feel worth it. We don’t necessarily think that Carrie Mathison is going to have a happy ending to her story, and we’re not even altogether sure at the moment that she’s capable of it. Yet, we do think that for the sake of the world that the show lives in, it would be nice to have an element of hope at the end of the series. We don’t want to be swimming in a sea of depression here forever, and we’d like to celebrate at some point the real-life heroes who inspire the show.

Of course, we don’t think things are looking altogether great for Carrie right now. After all, a lot of it comes down to what Carrie is going to do when it comes to the asset and to Saul — can Saul really be taken out of the equation? Would Carrie really do that? She’s feeling as though she has been led on this path this whole time…

