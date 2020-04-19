Law & Order: SVU season 21 finale promo: How far will Fin go?







Thursday night’s new episode of Law & Order: SVU season 21 is technically the finale … though it wasn’t intended as such. It may not feel like past finales because of that very thing, but there could be some enormous stakes still for one major character in particular — Fin.

What we know about Ice-T’s character is that he’s going to do everything that he can in order to ensure that justice is served. When he hears that a dangerous man is back out on the streets, he’s intent on doing whatever he can in order to ensure that he can stop him before a family ends up being hurt. He wants to send him back in, but how many options will he have? How close will he adhere to some of the rules? These are the questions that Fin finds himself confronted with.

Having the season close with a Fin episode does at least feel important, given that we are talking about the second-longest-tenured cast member still a part of the series. Also, we only tend to get a few opportunities per season to really see things through his point of view. What we know about him is that he’s hard-nosed, he’s tenacious, and he gets the job done. Maybe SVU wants to make us a little afraid that something is going to happen to him at the end of the season, but we have a hard time buying into it long-term. Why would they take Ice-T out of the world?

Granted, there are still ways to keep the actor within the world of the show and put his character through all sorts of pain … and we suppose that is where some of the stakes lie. That should give you another solid reason to continue to check the show out.

