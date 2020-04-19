The Flash season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Changes for Barry, Iris?







It feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve had new teases on The Flash, and the reason for that is due to constant delays. We’ve been stuck waiting for the installment “So Long and Goodnight” for what feels like ages, but the good news is that it’s almost here!

For the sake of this article, though, we’re actually looking beyond that and to the April 28 episode that carries with it the title “Liberation.” There are a few theories that we can speculate on with that, with one of the primary ones being that either Eva or the real Iris will find themselves out of the Mirror World within this episode. That could be a good thing for Iris, given that Mirror-Iris is out causing a lot of problems in the real world. Barry’s struggling to really have a sense of his relationship at this point, and that could lead to some “huge changes.” That’s at least according to the full The Flash season 6 episode 17 synopsis:

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

We’re hoping that there are at least a few opportunities to see the real Iris and Eva out in the real world before this season concludes, given that we know already it’s not going to have a chance to air in its entirety as it was once planned. The best thing for The Flash is that it can bring the show back, air what it’s got, and then potentially give us a chance to have some more fun and dive into additional stories down the road. We know that there is a season 7 coming, and we have to hope that it will start filming this summer as once planned.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash and where the story will go on Tuesday night!

What do you want to see on The Flash through the remainder of season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want more news related to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







