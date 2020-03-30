The Flash season 6, Supergirl season 5 return dates revealed at The CW







If you are a fan of just about any show over at The CW, it’s more than fair to say that these are confusing times — very confusing, even. The vast majority of the shows on the air are currently pushed back because of matters in the real world. Schedules have changed and with that, we’ve been forced to be somewhat in a holding pattern.

Yet, that pattern is ending for the time being. The CW has officially confirmed the return dates for a number of different shows, with one of the main focuses here being that they have new episodes for the key May sweeps ratings period. Note that all of the times listed here are Eastern. They are all still technically subject to change.

Batwoman – Sunday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. Eastern)

Supergirl – Sunday, April 26 (9:00 p.m. Eastern)

The Flash – Tuesday, April 21 (8:00 p.m. Eastern)

Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, April 21 (9:00 p.m. Eastern)

Riverdale – Wednesday, April 15 (8:00 p.m. Eastern)

Nancy Drew – Wednesday, April 8 (9:00 p.m. Eastern)

Katy Keene – Thursday, April 16 (8:00 p.m. Eastern)

Meanwhile, remember that both of the Friday-night series in Charmed and Dynasty are currently airing new episodes, while the premiere of Ink the Dark has been pushed forward in order to accommodate for the end of Legacies. That show, and many others on The CW, faces a somewhat uncertain future with their current batch of episodes. Production could resume later in the year, or episodes could just be placed into upcoming seasons.

For now, though, remember that there are still a lot of programs coming up through the rest of the spring … you just have to wait for a while to get some of it.

