Better Call Saul season 6: Does Bob Odenkirk know the ending?







Better Call Saul has already been renewed for a sixth and final season and while there is an air of sadness to that, there’s also recognition that closure could be hovering somewhere on the horizon. We know that eventually, there will be an opportunity to see an end of the road for one Jimmy McGill, one that leads potentially back to him as Gene in Omaha, Nebraska. He’s working at a Cinnabon and being as paranoid as paranoid can be. We’d love to see him have a chance to end up again with Kim, or at the very least find redemption … if he can.

But is that sort of thing possible? Is Jimmy-as-Saul going to do something so terrible that gets Kim killed, or drives away the goodness in him for good? We may at least learn more about the latter in Monday’s season 5 finale, but for now not even Bob Odenkirk knows exactly how this story is going to conclude. Speaking in a new interview with NPR, here is some of what the actor had to say on that subject:

I don’t think I [know the end for Jimmy]. I would like to see him become a better version of himself, but I don’t know if the people who write this show perceive people as ever doing that (laughter). But there’s always hope. It would be interesting to see it. I’m not sure it would make fun TV, but I’d like to see if it could. But I’m not in charge.

It is somewhat reassuring to know that Odenkirk has the same hopes for Jimmy that we do, but he is right that happy endings within this world are few and far between. Yet, there is a partial road map given that Jesse Pinkman does get a chance to start all over in El Camino, and we like to think that something similar could be possible here. The difference from our vantage point is that Jesse was brought more into his world and ended up being controlled and manipulate by Walter White. Jimmy’s been far more proactive in his own decisions and caused many of his problems without a teacher over his shoulder. It may be harder for him to bounce back.

How do you want to see Jimmy’s story end on Better Call Saul season 5?

