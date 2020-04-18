NCIS season 18: Will Gibbs, Sloane moments come in early going?







We’re going to be waiting for a long time to see NCIS season 18 on the air. Heck, it’s technically not even confirmed yet that it will be on the air. We’re just fairly optimistic about it at the moment because there’s no real reason to feel otherwise. This remains one of CBS’ most-popular series and there are many more stories to tell.

What’s one of the most popular story ideas out there at the moment? The idea of seeing Gibbs and Sloane together in a larger capacity. There is clearly a chemistry that is there between the characters, and the writers definitely seem to be enjoying the idea of Mark Harmon and Maria Bello working together more and more. That is something that was confirmed to us recently by executive producer Frank Cardea. With Gibbs continuing to open up more and more (he just did that to some extent with Timothy McGee), that should open the door to there being even more stories to tell with “Slibbs” moving forward.

Yet, should you expect some big, sweeping changes with the two characters in the early going next season? Probably not. Speaking via TVLine, Cardea confirmed that there were no big plans to drop some Gibbs/Sloane revelation within the four episodes that were originally planned to end season 17. (Remember that Tuesday’s “The Arizona” was not meant to be the finale.) These four episodes will be a part of the early going of season 18, so unless there are some changes to the scripts, we wouldn’t expect any big surprises for at least a little while.

The top priority for Gibbs at the start of the season should prove to be more in the vein of his history with Ducky. The history between the two men will serve as the foundation for the 400th episode, and remember this — just because there may not be any Gibbs/Sloane revelations in the planned final four episodes doesn’t mean they are devoid of moments. There could still be opportunities for some good scenes and who knows? Perhaps something more will come down the road. The fan interest is certainly there.

Do you want to see more of Gibbs and Sloane on NCIS season 18?

