Is Saturday Night Live new tonight with another ‘At Home’ special?

Last week, the sketch show took quite a risk in doing an entire program where all of the cast members were in separated and had to do sketches either via Zoom or completely on their own. There were some crazy ideas in here, including Kate McKinnon doing the RBG workout routine or Pete Davidson coming up with some weird version of a Drake song. The show was polarizing, but it was genuinely funny at times and let’s face it — it’s better to have some SNL than nothing at all.

Also, go ahead and remember that it doesn’t seem like we’re going to be having any sort of normal show for at least the next couple of months.

Alas, we have to tell you now that there is no SNL at Home tonight, either — there is a repeat scheduled to air on NBC, and in general the future of this season is very much up in the air. It remains to be seen what the producers and cast are going to want to do, though in our opinion, we suspect that we’re going to see at least one more “At Home” special before this season comes to a close. Why? It just makes some sense for the cast to try a few more risks, and for everyone to see if they can get it right even if nothing was anywhere close to perfect the first time around. We’d welcome it — it gives us something new to dive in and discuss on the weekends, especially at a time when there really isn’t all that much else happening when it comes to programming.

