NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 20 video: Hannah’s investigation







As we prepare for NCIS: New Orleans season 6 this weekend, brace yourselves for a huge Hannah Khoury story. It’s one where we’re going to be seeing her trying to investigate Deputy Director Van Cleef. He has a pattern of punishing a number of people out in the field, and there seems to be one thing that stands out here — the vast majority of them are women. The only men who had received some sort of trouble from him had been punished previously by another supervisor.

So why is this so important to Hannah? It’s because a lot of this may be tied in some way to her own demotion that transpired and whether or not it was just. This case represents her fighting for a situation that is bigger than herself, and we don’t imagine that it’s going to be altogether easy for Hannah to both turn some heads and change some minds here. After all, there are a number of different components that are at play. She’ll have to make sure people will want to hear some of what she has to say, given that this is not something that really happens all of the time. There are a lot of superiors who often want to look the other way, and even fellow agents don’t often give you the respect you deserve when you start looking into patterns of bias within your department.

Luckily, we know that Hannah has a great support system around her — including of course Gregorio, who is present within the sneak peek below. She’s there to talk through some of the findings, and we have a feeling that this will be simply the beginning of a much larger story that is coming up soon.

Let’s hope that this episode is satisfying, given that it could end up serving as the finale.

