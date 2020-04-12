NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 20 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Predators’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 20? Then brace yourselves in advance for “Predators” next week, a story that could be mixing together an interesting case with some very important personal stuff for one Hannah Khoury. This may also prove to be the final episode of the calendar year — while it’s not going to be the finale that the CBS show planned, it could be what leaves with questions leading into the fall. (We’re assuming, of course, that there is going to be a season 7 coming — there is no confirmation of anything as of yet.)

For some more information now, be sure to check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 20 synopsis:

“Predators” – The team investigates the death of a Naval microbiologist whose hobby as a “myth buster” resulted in his death at the hands of a legendary bayou creature. Also, Agent Khoury conducts an investigation into previous actions of Deputy Director Van Cleef, who recently demoted her for misguided allegations that she exhibited poor judgment, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, April 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As this episode progresses, it’s our feeling that we will have a chance to see Hannah get back everything that she deserves when it comes to her rank — what we know about her is that she is extremely worthy of her job as someone who is smart, strong, and capable. She finds a way to get the job done no matter what she is put up against, and we don’t foresee that changing in the near future.

We wouldn’t go into this episode expecting all that much in the way of a cliffhanger or some other big jaw-dropping reveals. Instead, we’d just hope for some opportunities to learn more about our characters — and witness a great mystery at the same time. We don’t know if there should be high hopes for anything beyond just that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







