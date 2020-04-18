When Calls the Heart: Could season 8 renewal news come soon?







As we start to near the end of When Calls the Heart season 7, is there reason to have hope for the future? We know that there is certainly an interest in getting a season 8 for the series, and it really comes down to whether or not the folks over at Hallmark Channel agree.

For the time being, though, we know that there is ample reason for the network to go ahead and order another batch of episodes. Just think in terms of the numbers so far! When looking at the live+same-day figures alone, When Calls the Heart is generating a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and almost 2.4 million live viewers an episode. The ratings decline versus season 6 is small, and that’s the sort of thing that networks look for more often than not. It weathered a lot of the tough times last year with Lori Loughlin’s exit and came out of it as strong as ever. It’s managed to hold steady throughout this season, and given that the network was willing to order a spin-off, they clearly still have faith in this as a brand.

Last year, it was in April when the network ordered another season — so why wouldn’t the same thing happen here? Well, there are extenuating circumstances both last year and now. In 2019, the Loughlin departure may have prompted the network to be extra-eager to go ahead and greenlight more new episodes as a show of faith. Now, the health crisis is pretty much sending everyone into a period of relative uncertainty. Networks aren’t moving at the same speed that they usually are, and that is something to be considered.

Overall, though, we remain hopeful that there will be more of When Calls the Heart down the road — after all, why would Hallmark want to extract themselves from a franchise show, and one that has built such a loyal following?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart, including more details about the next new episode

Should we expect news on a When Calls the Heart season 8 soon?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and remember to then also stick around in the event you do want other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







