Supergirl season 5 finale spoilers: Planned Lex Luthor story may change







While Supergirl season 5 may have a “finale,” it’s certainly not going to be the original ending that the series had planned. Like many other shows that are out there, production was forced to stop due to the current health crisis. It remains unclear when this final episode will now air — it started shooting before the shutdown happened, but it does not appear as though there is going to be any way to have it air anytime soon.

What’s also interesting is that the ending for the Lex Luthor part of the story may now end in a different way than it was first planned … and we’re curious to learn a little bit more about what that could look like. There’s a whole lot of information out there about it, other than that Lex may have a different progression on the story for however long it lasts. For more, just check out some of what Jon Cryer had to say in a new Entertainment Weekly interview:

“The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn’t shoot our last episode. We had shot some of the last episode, and they’re gonna use some of that footage, but they’re writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it … Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!’ Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then.”

We know that for us, we’d be happy see Lex remains a part of this world for however long the series can find a way to make it work. Why? Cryer has been nothing short of incredible in this role, and every good hero needs a fantastic villain to make you genuinely challenged. What also makes Lex so important to the story right now is that he fancies himself something different than a villain — he’s not just some standard mustache-twirler. His motives are a little more complicated.

Supergirl is poised to return with new episodes in May. If you do want to get some more news all about what to expect, be sure to visit the link here.

How do you think Supergirl season 5 is going to end?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







