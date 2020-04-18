American Idol 18: ABC boss on remote live show decision







Recently, it was confirmed that for their upcoming season 18 live shows, American Idol is going to do everything that it can to make musical magic — all from the comfort of every contestant’s home. Rather than put the show on ice until the country got into better shape, the reality competition has decided instead that they are going to press onward starting a week from Sunday. In addition to all of the contestants, the judges will also be at home, where they are doing everything within their power to offer some of their own feedback.

So why did the folks over at the network make this decision? What components went into it? In a new podcast with Variety, ABC executive Rob Mills noted that one of their challenges with delaying the show would have been pushing it to the point where the contestants were no longer remembered. They wanted to make sure that the season still mattered, but also that everyone was safe due to the public health crisis that is keeping everyone indoors:

“The goal line kept moving … Then finally we had to say ‘OK, what is this show now? … How do we do the best version of this show at home?”

We’ve already seen ABC come up with some innovative ways to do some at-home programming courtesy of their Disney singalong special, and we have to imagine that this is going to set a precedent for whatever they do with American Idol in the weeks ahead. It looks like we’re going to have at least three “live” shows, which may not be live but will follow a relatively similar format to what we’ve seen over the years.

