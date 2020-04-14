American Idol 18 live shows will still happen, albeit remotely







We know now what’s going to happen in terms of the American Idol 18 live shows a little bit later this month — and it’s going to be a little different.

As many people long expected, Deadline reports that the top 20 contestants are all going to perform from home starting on the April 26 show. Meanwhile, the judges will also be offering critiques from their own residences — Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be in California, while Luke Bryan will be offering his own thoughts in Nashville. Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones will also have their own remote roles on the show.

Will this remain the plan for the remainder of American Idol this season? There’s a good chance that this could be the case, though we do wonder if the show goes on long enough if there will be a plan to bring the finalists together in a different fashion down the road. We wouldn’t be altogether confident about it, but we do think that it’s something worth thinking about for the time being.

For now, just get ready for a chance to watch some performances! While it would have been nice to see everyone perform on a big stage in front of all of the judges, we’re still happy that there is an opportunity in order to see the competition continue — contestants will still hit the stage in hopes of making it far and becoming the next singing sensation.

