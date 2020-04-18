Blue Bloods season 10: Why do we keep getting the same promo?







Today, CBS put online the first promo for their next Blue Bloods season 10 episode — but, to the surprise of no one, it’s virtually the same promo that we’ve seen for every other Blue Bloods season 10 episode. It goes without saying that this is going to be frustrating for a good many people out there. As heroic as it may be seeing Danny save someone from a car on fire, it loses some of its impact when you see it time and time again.

For the sake of this article, we thought we’d spend at least a few minutes taking on this question. Why isn’t CBS trying a little bit harder to give us a wide array of promos for the series? There are a few different reasons for it, but we think that the two primary ones are below.

1. Promos may not have a big impact on viewership – A show like Blue Bloods has so much of a consistent audience that CBS may figure that they don’t need to craft new promos all that often. If they feel like they already have a number of people watching, and they’re not going to get any new viewers from a longer promo, why do anything at all? Why push things forward? This may be a part of their thinking.

2. The present health crisis – We’ve seen CBS use the same promo for shows multiple times before this season, so it’s probably fair to not put this solely at the feet of what is going on here. Yet, at the same time it’s still something worth looking at as a factor. With so many employees now working remotely, it’s harder than usual to package together promos. This is why there are some network shows that haven’t had promos at all over the past few weeks.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

