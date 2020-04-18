The Blacklist season 7 episode 15: Reddington learns about betrayals







On tonight’s The Blacklist season 7 episode 15, we were introduced to Gordon Kemp — a firearms executive who became a major target for Raymond Reddington. Why? Must of that had to do with a young woman who the character watched die because of one of his products. Reddington wanted revenge, and wanted to do it in just about every way that he could.

While Reddington does have a penchant for violence, remember this — he only goes after people who deserve it. That’s why the people within the Blacklist are all criminals in some nature. The problem here, however, is that Kemp operates within the guidelines of the law. This created an issue within the FBI and with Reddington, and it set up one of the night’s big stand-offs.

Interested in some further The Blacklist video discussion? Then be sure to check out some episode discussion below! Once you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist.

After all, what we saw tonight was Liz choosing Reddington over the Task Force, an act that clearly could set up problems down the road. Cooper tricked Liz into thinking that she was going to be carrying the weapons, when Ressler was the one who was doing it for the exchange. Because of Reddington not getting what he wanted, he decided to go and play judge, jury, and executioner with him on his own. He took out Kemp with one of his own guns.

Yet, as interesting as this story may be, we want to be looking more towards Ilya Koslov. The man was being watched, and not necessarily via visions of Katarina. His mind was playing tricks on him, and when Reddington discovered that Ilya really was being watched, he and his wife ended up moving. Meanwhile, Brimley is currently investigating Liz’s PI, trying to get a better sense of who was responsible for hiring her in the first place.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on The Blacklist, including more news on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 overall?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want to ensure you don’t want to miss other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







