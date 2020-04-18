





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Rest assured that we’ve got that answer within … but then also some more season 10 scoop!

Here’s the bad news (and let’s go ahead and get that out of the way) — there is no installment on this week. At least this is the final week of the hiatus, though, as you will have a chance to see the installment “Hide in Plain Sight” in a single week’s time! This is an installment that looks to contain at least some amusing moments for Danny and Baez, as the photo above would suggest. Meanwhile, you’re also going to be seeing Jamie and Eddie joining forces, otherwise known as something that a lot of people out there have been clamoring to see for quite some time.

For more details, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

“Hide in Plain Sight” – Danny and Baez are faced with tracking down a drug dealer after two young models are found dead from an overdose. Also, Eddie and Jamie team up to determine who the mastermind is behind a robbery, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The best thing about the photo is that it seems like Danny and Baez are really just helping the dog, which would mark two great stories with dogs on Blue Bloods as of late. Can you ever get enough dogs? We’d argue that the simple answer to this is no. Meanwhile, the Jamie/Eddie story is mostly going to be a reminder of the days of old, one where we saw this partnership in full action all of the time.

