BlackAF season 2: Will Kenya Barris comedy be renewed at Netflix?







Following today’s premiere, is there a hope to see a #BlackAF season 2 on Netflix? Is it something to have high expectations for?

The first thing worth noting here is simply this — it’s far too early to tell about the future of the Kenya Barris – Rashida Jones. Yet, it is generating a rather hefty amount of attention today, especially as Jones has trended worldwide on Twitter for much of the past few hours. This will bring a little bit more attention to the series, which comes from the same mind as black-ish and has another fascinating-but-funny perspective on the world. This is a show coming out clearly at a time when we all need to laugh, so it mostly comes down to whether or not there is going to be a large number of viewers out there, excited to check it out over the next several months.

Typically with all Netflix shows, decisions are made on the basis of viewership over an extended period, and then also the total number of episodes watched to go along with. Typically, the streaming service is more inclined to renew a show that has a smaller viewership but full retention than one that doesn’t have a large retention but a ton of viewers from the get-go. They want to see some staying power.

In the end, we’re optimistic about the future of #BlackAF in part due to a number of other comedies that Netflix has ended lately — with that, this fills a hole in their market, and based on the show’s story and the talent within the cast, we do think that there is a lot more to tell here. We’ll see some of that play out over the next few years … or at least so we hope.

For the current state of renewals, be sure to check out our full Guide now.

Do you want to see #BlackAF renewed for a season 2?

What sort of stories would you like to see included in it? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







