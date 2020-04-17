Outlander star Sam Heughan’s Twitter post, and a discussion of empathy







There are difficult times — everyone knows that. Yet, what sometimes is being lost in these times is the ability to empathize and understand.

We’re all going through it. Whether it be illness, mental health issues, hardship, or stress, so many of us are feeling the pain of these times. What makes it perhaps worse is the notion of emotional outlets — or lack thereof. There are very few ways to unwind, or very few ways to also escape what can be an endless cycle of negativity online. No one is really immune from it, and that includes celebrities.

In a new post on Twitter, Outlander star Sam Heughan revealed much of what he has been going through — but not only as of late. His own struggles include issues of harassment and bullying, ones that have been going on for the better part of years. So often we tend to think of actors as somewhat elevated or distant — when we communicate with them, especially on social media, it may not always feel like there’s a human on the other side. Yet, there is. There always is. While Sam may receive countless complimentary messages, there are also some that are less than. There are some that are downright hateful, and there are others that cross over into a far more dangerous territory. He outlines some of what he’s gone through and it’s horrifying — and it even includes being shamed over having to effectively quarantine far away from home.

What’s the message of the post? It’s one about respect, and also one about recognizing the shared humanity we all have. Just because someone doesn’t speak about what they’re going through doesn’t mean they’re always happy. Even if you have fame and success, it doesn’t make you immune to pain. We should remember that, and also remember that places like Twitter are not always the healthiest for conversations. They can be positive and encouraging, but there are also slippery slopes and those who are out to just spread hate.

The most important thing to remember is this — don’t assume to know what someone is going through just because of who they are.

Take care of yourselves, and that doesn’t just mean staying home and protecting yourself if you go online. It also means keeping your mind right. It’s not always easy to do, especially in hard times, but keep yourself open for empathy and different perspectives. Sam deserves at, as do all Outlander cast and crew. As does everyone who is in within our own lives. We’re all in this same boat, and hopefully we can work together to have ourselves happy and smiling once more.

A new episode of Outlander will stream this weekend on Starz. We will have more coverage over the course of the coming days. (Photo: Starz.)

