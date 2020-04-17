MacGyver season 4 episode 10 sneak peek: What does Russ figure out?







MacGyver season 4 episode 10 is poised to arrive on CBS tonight, and there’s a lot of big stuff to prepare for here! Within this episode, you’re going to be an inventive sequence where Mac has to wander through his own mind — and meet some rather notable innovators at the same time. (Or, at the very least, his own perceptions of some of these said innovators.)

In the sneak peek below, though, the subject matter is a little bit different — Russ Taylor working in order to crack Mac’s father’s code. That’s something that he indicates he was able to pull off, though Mac questions why he didn’t ask for some further help from him. Russ’ answer makes perfect sense — he needed to view it without any objectivity, and it’s clear that a mourning MacGyver wouldn’t quite be able to do that.

Of course, just because Russ has been able to crack some of the code does not mean that the Phoenix Team is out of the woods just yet — there is a lot more work still to be done, and there are battles that could persist over the next few episodes. What is so thrilling about this arc is that it is simply that — an arc. It’s something that you can see play out for an extended period of time and something that has a lot of different twists and permutations. This episode will allow you to take a little bit of a deeper dive into the title character’s past, though it is going to happen in a way that you definitely would not expect. The show will utilize some interesting mediums to tell this story.

Hopefully, along the journey into Mac’s mind, we do continue to see some notable moments from Russ and the remainder of the team, as well. We’ll have some other information for you come later tonight.

What do you think is going to be coming on MacGyver season 4 episode 10?

