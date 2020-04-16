MacGyver season 4 episode 10 sneak peek: Mac in a dream state







Want to know some of what’s coming up on MacGyver season 4 episode 10? This is going to be one of the more fascinating episodes of the show. Why? A lot of crazy stuff is going to be going down, and much of it is going to revolve around the title character finding himself in a most unusual state.

Here’s some of what you should know — in order to get some important information out of his head that he cannot recall, Mac is going to be put into an experimental sort of sleep. While there, he will venture into a world like virtually no other. Who is there? think along the lines of Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and his own mom! You can get a taste of this in the sneak peek below, as Mac cycles through some of his memories mixed in with this bizarre historical setting. It’s a mish-mash of various thoughts and ideas, and we imagine that this akin to what it must be like living within Mac’s head a lot of the time. He’s a brilliant guy and with that, his brain moves at a significantly-faster pace than almost anyone else’s does.

Before this episode ends, let’s hope that the Phoenix team gets the information that they seek — we know that we’re in the midst of a rather heated battle with Codex, and it’s still hard to know just what is going to happen or how things could play out at any turn. We know that Mac is going to need help, though, given that he is still wrestling with everything that has happened with him as of late.

Do we expect some closure in this episode? Maybe to some isolated storylines, but with the way this current arc has been building as of late, we do expect it to continue for at least a little while longer.

