MacGyver season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Mac & Alexander Graham Bell







Coming up on MacGyver season 4 episode 10 next week, be prepared for something totally different. All things considered, what else would you expect? This could be a rather atypical episode of the CBS show, given the fact that we’re talking here about a story taking place largely within Mac’s head. It makes sense to see him in such an odd state this time around — he’s been coping with a lot of stress, pain, and tragedy as of late, and in his brain, almost anything he wants to be possible can be.

Be prepared for a lot of surprises within this episode, whether it be the presence of his mother or … Alexander Graham Bell. He’s not the only famed innovator you’ll see within this episode, as the full MacGyver season 4 episode 10 synopsis below gives away:

“Tesla + Bell + Edison + Mac” – When Mac is put into a dream state to help him recall key evidence found in Nikola Tesla’s secret lab that could stop Codex’s deadly plot, he encounters Nikola Tesla, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison…and his mother, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We do love the experimental approach behind this episode, mostly because we always love it when a show like this is willing to take a fun, creative chance. This is also a chance to remind viewers of the love and respect that the title character has for some of the great inventors of the past. In a lot of ways, these people were the original MacGyvers — they often had the rare ability to make something out of nothing and brought wonderful creations to entirely new generations of people. It’ll be fun to see what they bring to the table personality-wise, while we’re sure more of the emotion is going to come out of seeing Mac’s mother in the mix.

