Bosch season 7 premiere date hopes for Titus Welliver, cast







Following today’s big premiere, what can we go ahead and expect when it comes to a Bosch season 7? Go ahead and consider this article to be your earliest source of information!

Let’s start things off here with simply this: The fact that the series has already been renewed for that season. The folks over at Amazon are wasting no time, and clearly don’t want you spending a lot of your next few days thinking about the future of the Titus Welliver drama. You are going to have a chance to see it back on the air!

Unfortunately, there is a bittersweet aspect to this news, as well, as it has been confirmed already that the upcoming batch of episodes is also going to be the show’s last. This does mean that there will be a fitting conclusion, but also that we are inching ever closer to it. In a statement when the final season was first confirmed, here is what source author/show executive producer Michael Connelly had to say on the subject:

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in Season 7 … It’s bittersweet, but all good things come to an end and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to.

“This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming.”

Amazon does owe a great deal of gratitude to Bosch, as the show really was one of the most-popular entities on the service for some time. It allowed them to find somewhat of a core audience and eventually gave them a flagship show. Because in part to early shows like this, they now have a much more robust lineup and are a serious contender in the streaming space.

Because of the current health crisis, it’s hard to determine an accurate Bosch season 7 premiere date — yet, we remain optimistic that the series will return at some point in 2021. It maybe a little later in the year than usual, but it should prove to be worth the wait.

