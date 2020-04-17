Annie Ilonzeh leaving Chicago Fire after two seasons as Foster







While it was alluded to on Wednesday night’s new episode of Chicago Fire that Annie Ilonzeh could be leaving as Foster, nothing was 100% certain. Now, however, it is.

According to a new report right now from Deadline, Ilonzeh is going to be departing the NBC drama after two seasons as a major part of the show. We knew that Foster had a major background in medicine, and in the end, she opted to pursue that by going back to medical school.

We do still wonder if Annie could have a future bringing Foster over on Chicago Med eventually, but there isn’t anything confirmed on that at the moment. We do just know that this is a franchise that does have a tendency to rotate cast members around to various iterations.

For Chicago Fire, though, what this means again is that we’re going to be seeing Brett with yet another new paramedic partner, and it was not that long ago that she was wedged into that position. This means that there could be someone new introduced on the show, but we’ll have to wait and see precisely what ends up happening there. Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on that over the summer.

Just remember that last night’s new episode was not meant to be the original finale for the show — had Chicago Fire lasted for its full run of episodes, there was at least a chance that we could have seen more of this story and understood the future better. As it is, we’re left with a lot of questions about this and many other stories. (Derek Haas did note on Twitter that he would like to see Ilonzeh back.)

Hopefully, though, we won’t see too many other exits from other editions of the franchise. At least it seems as though Upton will be back to Chicago PD after spending a generous amount of time away.

Regarding @AnnieIlonzeh, outstanding performer, class act, and all-around bad ass. She will be missed and hopefully seen again on CF before it’s all said and done. Thanks for bringing Foster to life! pic.twitter.com/gppf3PkyDm — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) April 16, 2020

