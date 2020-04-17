Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 20 spoilers: Is this the finale?







Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 20, you’re going to see the end of the season. It’s not, however, the finale per se. It’s not the episode that was meant to be the end, so it’s probably not going to feel like your typical end to the season.

Yet, there are still going to be plenty of episodes in here that you would see within a standard episode of the Mariska Hargitay drama — think along the lines of big, dramatic twists and turns. This is an episode that will especially showcase the journey of one Sonny Carisi. At the start of the season, he jumped over to the prosecutor side of the show and now, he’s going to have a chance in order to showcase everything that he’s learned. (It’s not as though he was a total novice at the start of the season, but he’s still come a long way.) This is an episode that will very much trace back to what you saw at the start of the season, and we’ll see a number of dramatic twists and turns along the way.

Want a few more details? Below, CarterMatt has the full Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 20 synopsis below with some more information:

04/23/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases. Guest starring Carmen Berkeley, Bea Cordelia, Jenna Stern, Grace Narducci, Afi Bijou and Ben Davis.

This episode is going to be bringing a lot of wonderful things to the table, at least in terms of a great guest cast and a chance for a little bit more closure. As for whether or not there will be justice, though, nothing is at the moment fully guaranteed. There are some reasons for concern just based on Toby’s money and power. These are things that he can always use in order to get ahead.

